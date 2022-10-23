Former EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies backstage after play

Former EastEnders star Josephine Melville has sadly died aged 61.

The actress, who played Tessa Parker in the BBC soap, passed away backstage on Thursday after performing in the play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.

A statement shared by the theatre said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.”

“Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”

“Josephine received immediate assistance from Nottingham Playhouse first aiders and a medically qualified member of the Nine Night audience. The subsequent very swift arrival of paramedics meant she was quickly and expertly treated but sadly she passed away at the scene.”

“Nine Night is a co-production between Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse. The entire company, and staff at both theatres are in a state of shock,” the statement continued.

“Josephine was a truly wonderful and well-loved person, a revered and deeply respected performer, director, producer, archivist and writer, and a tremendous Auntie Maggie in Nine Night. We are offering our full support to her family, our onstage and production crew and all staff at this awful time.”

Southend Pride are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Josephine Melville. Actress, Director, Community Activist and a constant supporter of Southend Pride, her passion and energy will be greatly missed. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friend. pic.twitter.com/twz6daolWp — Southend Pride (@Southend_Pride) October 22, 2022

“In light of these events, all performances Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse have been cancelled. Bookers will be contacted. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult period,” the statement concluded.

Chief Executive of Nottingham Playhouse, Stephanie Sirr said: “We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends. On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism.”

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse, James Brining added: “We are profoundly saddened by Jo’s passing and add our condolences to her family and loved ones.”

“We were truly honoured to work with her on this wonderful co-production of Nine Night and are doing everything we can to support her family, the company and staff across both theatres.”