Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh tests positive for coronavirus

Kym Marsh has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Coronation Street star has been noticeably absent from BBC’s Morning Live in the past few days, with her co-host Gethin Jones confirming her diagnosis on Monday’s show.

He said: “Janette [Manrara] is in for Kym today. Kym is at home after testing positive for Covid so we will check in with her. We will be checking in with her during the show.”

Speaking to Gethin and Janette via video call, Kym said: “Yeah, so I wasn’t well last week, I think you already mentioned that.”

“I’d had a bad cold, and had two PCR tests both negative, but still was kind of coughing all over the place.”

“I travelled home as always on the weekend, to be with my family, with my kids, and then over the weekend my son has tested positive for Covid. So not great.”

When asked how her son was doing, the soap star said: “He’s okay. He’s not doing too badly. So it’s come from his girlfriend, his girlfriend is also self-isolating. She’s been really, really poorly.”

“David hasn’t so far been as poorly as she has but today he said he’s aching more today and he’s coughing more as well.”

“But up to now, he’s doing okay, so fingers crossed he’ll be alright,” the 45-year-old added.