First look: Jessica Plummer tells screaming AJ Pritchard to ‘calm down’ during I’m A Celeb trial

Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard will take part in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here trial.

The EastEnders actress and the Strictly Come Dancing star received the most votes from the public on Sunday night’s show, meaning they will take on ‘The Harm-Oury’.

In a first look at the Bushtucker Trial, the celeb campmates enter a dark underground tunnel, where they attempt to find each other and stars as critters fall down on them.

Ant and Dec watch on laughing, as AJ screams with fear during the trial.

“Focus! Focus!” Jessica is heard shouting at AJ, “Don’t freak out! Calm down!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.