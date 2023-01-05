First look at Love Island’s Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has given her fans a first look at her Dancing On Ice stint.

The Turkish actress rocketed to fame after winning Love Island 2022 alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

Since finding fame on the show, the 28-year-old has landed herself a number of impressive brand deals, and also reportedly signed a six-figure deal to appear in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice – which will kick off on Sunday, January 15.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ekin-Su shared a carousel of official Dancing On Ice photos.

The first, a solo shot, which shows the Love Island star wearing a stunning silver costume and white skates.

The second is a photo of Ekin-Su and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield, who has been part of the show since 2020.

The third and fourth photos in the carousel are the official photos of each of the eleven celebrities set to compete against each other in this year’s skating competition.

Ekin-Su captioned the post: “Not long now ‘til show day ❄️.”

“I can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve been working on! So grateful for this opportunity and lucky to be working with such talented people 🫶.”

“Sunday 15th January at 6:30pm @itv 👀 ⛸ @dancingonice 🧊 ✨.”

When it was announced that Ekin-Su would be partnered with pro skater Brendyn, fans voiced their concerns for her relationship with Davide.

However, Ekin-Su dispelled rumours that she would fall victim to the Dancing On Ice “curse”.

In November, she tweeted: “If I hear one more thing about this dancing on ice curse I will laugh very hard. Dear oh me… well at least my man fully supports me.”

In another tweet, the Turkish actress wrote: “Oooo I’m so scared the curse oooooo… bahahahaahaha…oh I love it. me and Davide are laughing at the comments.”

Comedian Darren Harriott, Drag Queen The Vivienne, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu will also skate across our small screens.

Meanwhile, former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton, The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, and former TOWIE star Joey Essex have also been confirmed for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.

Dancing On Ice is set to kick off at 6.30pm on Sunday, January 15 on ITV.