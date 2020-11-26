First look: Ant and Dec watch on as Shane Richie and Hollie Arnold struggle with Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight on Virgin Media One

First look: Ant and Dec watch on as Shane Richie and Hollie...

Shane Richie and Hollie Arnold will take on the latest Bushtucker Trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The EastEnders star and the Paralympian received the most public votes on Wednesday night’s show, which means they will have to partake in ‘Wicked Waterways’.

As Ant and Dec watched on, they revealed the celebs were making the challenge harder than it needed to be.

“There’s nothing we can say to help,” Dec said, “It is what it is.”

As Shane struggled to get hold of a chain, Dec explained to his co-presenter: “You fill the bucket with water, pour the water into the collection point, that’s all it is.

