The popular series continues on Virgin Media One tonight

First look: Ant and Dec hysterically laugh at Russell Watson’s Bushtucker trial

Russell Watson will take on the next I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here Bushtucker trial.

On tonight’s show, the classical singer will face ‘Rancid Rotisserie’ in a bid to win stars and bring back meals for camp.

In a sneak peak, the 54-year-old is seen lying down attached to a rotating machine, which dunks him in freezing liquid as he searches for categories.

After finding a category, Ant and Dec will ask the father-of-two questions related to that topic, which he needs to answer correctly to win stars.

The presenting duo cannot contain their laughter as they watch Russell struggle.

On Sunday night’s show, Ruthie Henshall became the second celeb to be sent home.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.