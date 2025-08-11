First celebrity contestant of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 REVEALED

The first contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has been announced.

The first celebrity to be announced for the new series is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who competed on the Christmas Special last year and is best known as Nitro, an Olympian and Gladiators star.

Following the BBC’s earlier announcement that the first participating celebs would be revealed much later in the day, his involvement was played out as a joke for viewers of CBBC Newsround.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

The 36-year-old Harry flaunted his status as a Gladiators: Epic Pranks star by going live in the Newsround studio as “world-famous choreographer Nicky Trott” to discuss his recent work on scientific research on the advantages of dancing.

However, Jenny Lawrence, the Newsround host, immediately figured out who she was actually speaking to and was not fooled by his mask.

Harry went on to reveal his true motivation for being there: to announce his participation in the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Harry debuted as Nitro in the popular BBC series Gladiators in 2023.

He also appeared with Nancy Xu in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special last year.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Harry said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got.”

“I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick at picking up the routines as I am on the track.”

Read all of the celebs rumoured to be taking part here.