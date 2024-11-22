Final contestant for Strictly Christmas special announced

The final contestant for the Strictly Christmas special has been announced.

Billy Monger, a former race car driver, has been revealed as the last competitor for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special this year.

The 25-year-old is best-known for Celebrity Race Across the World and has covered Formula One and the Paralympics for Channel 4.

He goes by Billy Whizz, a nickname inspired by the Beano comic character.

He broke the world record for a double amputee at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, which will be featured in a future BBC documentary.

Athlete and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, comedian Josh Widdicombe, TV host and podcaster Vogue Williams, EastEnders actor Tamzin Outhwaite, and Tayce Szura-Radix—the show’s first drag artist contestant—will also be on the Christmas Strictly lineup.

Billy said: “I’ve spent the last 12 months training 20 hours a week for an Ironman world record attempt, but the thought of donning sequins in front of Craig Revel Horwood fills me with a fear I’ve never experienced before.”

“This is about as far from my comfort zone as it can get. My family are big Strictly fans, so I’m doing it for them and to raise awareness for what I’m doing for Comic Relief next year. I’m just hoping my leg doesn’t fall off mid-dance,” he continued.

Professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova, who was paired with Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, the first celebrity eliminated in 2024, on this year’s main series, will be his partner.

The Strictly Christmas Champion 2024 will be determined by the seasonal routines performed by six celebrities.

On Christmas Day, BBC One will broadcast the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.