Fifteenth and final Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant revealed

Helen Skelton has been revealed as the fifteenth and final Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant.

The 38-year-old co-presented the BBC children’s show ‘Blue Peter’ from 2008 until 2013, and has been a presenter on ‘Countryfile’ since 2014.

The news comes after her split from husband Richie Myler after nine years of marriage.

BBC Strictly announced the news via their social media platforms, writing: “Blue Peter, Countryfile and now… the #Strictly dance floor! Helen Skelton is ready to reach for the Glitterball.”

Helen said, “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure.”

“My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

Helen was recently confirmed to replace Laura Whitmore as the new host of BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning slot.

Helen will join ‘EastEnders’ actor James Bye, X Factor star Fleur East, former Arsenal footballer Tony Adams, pop singer Molly Rainford, ‘Ted Lasso’ star Ellie Taylor, singer Matt Goss, Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams, and radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson on the upcoming season of Strictly.

Soap stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, radio host Tyler West, and Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin will also take to the dancefloor next month when the BBC series returns.