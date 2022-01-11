Ferne McCann’s jailed ex-boyfriend ‘dating Take Me Out star from prison’

Ferne McCann’s ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins is reportedly dating a Take Me Out star from prison.

Arthur is serving a 20-year sentence at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes for carrying out an acid attack in a nightclub in London in 2017.

The 29-year-old, who shares a three-year-old daughter named Sunday with Ferne, injured 22 people in the attack.

According to The Sun, Arthur is now dating Northern Irish TV star Gemma Elliott – who appeared on ITV’s Take Me Out in 2014.

A source told the publication: “Arthur might be banged up but that hasn’t stopped him sweet-talking her from the inside. They became romantic last year and are officially a couple.”

Arthur and Gemma have reportedly known each other for years.