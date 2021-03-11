Ferne McCann insists her new boyfriend is The One: ‘He’s honestly changed my life’

The couple went Instagram official last month

Ferne McCann insists her new boyfriend is The One: ‘He’s honestly changed...

Ferne McCann has insisted her new boyfriend Jake Padgett is ‘The One’.

The TOWIE star went Instagram official with her new man last month, and the couple have since moved in together.

Speaking to The Sun, Ferne said: “I’ve made the mistake before of telling my friends that I’ve found the one and I’m going to get married.”

“I’ve reined it back and calmed it down, but I feel like he really is the one. I’m in that love bubble and I don’t think that’s going to change.”

“He’s honestly changed my life and that’s it now. I’m so grateful.”

Ferne first met Jake about five years ago in Marbella, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until October 2020.

The reality star gushed: “It’s a really healthy honest relationship. It’s an adult relationship and I’m very happy. He’s so nice, calm and balanced, and fun. I love him.”

“I did actually say ‘I love you’ first. I knew he loved me but he wasn’t going to be the one to say it.”

“I told him once we were in an embrace because I didn’t want to look in his eyes. I kept thinking, ‘when is he going to say it?’ I was getting annoyed because I couldn’t hold it in, so I just thought I’d go for it.”

“Now I say to him ‘I love you’ and he’s like, ‘Ferne you said it 15 minutes ago’.

“I say I wish there were more words than ‘I love you’ so I could say something else to him because I sound like a broken record.”

Ferne’s romance with Jack comes after she split from financial trader Albie Gibbs last May.

Her relationship with Albie marked her first serious romance since she split from the father of her child, Arthur Collins, back in 2017.

Arthur is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub.

Ferne gave birth to their daughter, who she named Sunday, in November 2017 – while he was on trial for the acid attack.