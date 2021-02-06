The reality star is smitten with her model beau

Ferne McCann goes Instagram official with new man

Ferne McCann has gone Instagram official with her new man, Jake Padgett.

Two months after they were papped kissing in South Africa, the former TOWIE star has shared loved-up snaps with her beau on social media.

The 30-year-old captioned the post: “Thank you for being the reason I smile. ILY @instapadge.”

Ferne confirmed her romance with Jake last month, telling MailOnline: “I have met someone. But it is early days and I don’t want to divulge into too much information.”

“We will see. I am excited, I am really, really excited about how this will go and how it will develop.”

“Obviously I was single in lockdown so I knew the struggles of single life – it was like do you go on the apps? Am I going to meet someone randomly?”

The reality star has since revealed that Jake has moved in with her and her three-year-old daughter Sunday.

Speaking on Loose Women this week, Ferne explained: “We decided to do lockdown together, which is a really big deal for me.”

“I did lockdown one as a single woman and now I’m living with a guy. It’s a strange and wonderful and new all at the same time.”

Ferne’s romance with Jack comes after she split from financial trader Albie Gibbs last May.

Her relationship with Albie marked her first serious romance since she split from the father of her child, Arthur Collins, back in 2017.

Arthur is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub.