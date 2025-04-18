Fearne Cotton shares health update after having two tumours removed from her jawline

Fearne Cotton has shared a health update after undergoing surgery to remove two tumours from her jawline a few months ago.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share a photo dump while giving fans a little life update in the caption.

Among these snaps, the 42-year-old included a photo of herself looking content and happy, and wrote: “Had an ultra sound today and I’m happy to say that I’m healing well post operation.”

She continued: “There is not a scrap of tumour left on my parotid gland. Grateful. To those of you who sent me messages that have a similar operation coming up I’m sending love for your recovery ❤️.”

In December of last year, Fearne discovered the “growing” tumours and wasted no time in having surgery – just weeks after her friend Davina McCall‘s own brain tumour diagnosis.

In a video announcing that she had to get an operation for “benign tumours”, the former Xtra Factor presenter stated that they “need to come out.”

“I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing.Turns out it’s a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland.

I’m feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down,” she wrote in the caption.

“If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I’m so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become.

“It’s obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine.”

“I’m not only lucky she’s a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.”

This comes Fearne confirmed that she is having a great time being unmarried, after splitting from her husband Jesse Wood last December.

In February, she was photographed kissing TV director Elliot Hegarty, about 11 weeks after her split from her husband was announced.

While then speaking with Women’s Health UK, Fearne said: “I’ve dedicated the past 12 years to being a mum and building Happy Place I still want to do all of that.”

However, she feels she’s “been missing out on just having fun.”

“Now I’m in my forties, I want more fun; to see mates, have lunches at my house and cook for everyone, go on little nights out and dinners and not care so much about getting back late,” she added.

Fearne and Jesse announced before Christmas of last year that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage,” wrote the 43-year-old in the post announcing their split.

“Our priority has been and always will be our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time.”

In 2014, Fearne married the singer in a small ceremony in London that was attended by celebrities like Keith Lemon, McBusted, Holly Willoughby, and Denise Van Outen.

The pair have two children together, Rex and Honey. Fearne is also step mum to Jesse’s kids Arthur and Lola from his first marriage to Tilly Wood.