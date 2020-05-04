Fearne Cotton breaks silence on pal Holly Willoughby quitting Celebrity Juice

The This Morning presenter starred on the show for 12 years

Fearne Cotton has broken her silence on her friend Holly Willoughby’s decision to leave Celebrity Juice.

The This Morning presenter announced this weekend that she quit the hit ITV2 show after 12 years.

Voicing her support for her former co-host, Fearne commented on Holly’s announcement on Instagam with a string of love hearts.

The radio star started out on the popular panel show with Holly, but quit herself two years ago.

The 38-year-old decided to quit the show in 2018 as her career started taking a different path as she focused on her wellness brand.

Keith Lemon also penned an emotional response on Holly’s news.

” I’m in tears x,” he added.

The Celebrity Juice Instagram page shared a touching tribute for Holly following the news of her departure.

“@hollywilloughby has been an AMAZING team captain on Celeb Juice for 23 fantastic series,” it stated.

“We’ll miss her loads and we wish her the very best. ‘Fanks for everything Holly!!’ ”

Holly confirmed her departure from the popular show after sources said she felt it was time to move on.

