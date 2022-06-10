Faye Winter weighs in on the drama unfolding between the Love Island 2021 cast

Faye Winter has weighed in on the drama unfolding between her Love Island 2021 castmates.

Over the last couple of days, there has been mega drama between 2021 Islanders Rachel Finni, Brad McClelland, Tyler Cruikshank, Aaron Francis and Jake Cornish online.

On Wednesday, Tyler, Brad, Jake, and Aaron discussed their season’s bombshells as part of an Instagram Live.

During their chat, Brad pulled a face and scoffed when Rachel Finni’s name was mentioned, as she was one of the first bombshells of the season.

The other three boys went into hysterics, unable to control their fits of laughter for a few moments.

The conversation shifted onwards, but Brad brought it back to Rachel, saying: “Again, Rachel, NOT a bombshell.”

The video went viral, as Twitter users dubbed it “humiliating” for Rachel.

Faye, who also appeared in the 2021 series, has since weighed in with her opinions on the drama.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “I wasn’t going to say anything but it’s got to a point where I’ve got the experience to shed some light.”

“I have seen the video and comments regarding the live two nights ago, firstly…. I DO NOT agree with the comments and reactions regarding Rachel, any woman would be upset with these comments and I’m thinking of her during this time.”

“I came out of Love Island to 25,000 OfCom complaints which has now developed into a paid ad 12 months later, I feel I can shed some light into this issue and how this effects mental health,” she continued.

Faye explained that she does not “condone” her behaviour on Love Island, nor is she “diminishing Rachel’s feelings”, however cancel culture “does really take affect on your mental health and your well-being.”

She wrote: “You really have to sit back and think who’s the real villain here someone that’s made the comment and apologised, or those that have made disgusting comments against individuals and family members.”

“I hope the individuals involved have learnt from their comments as I have but also hope that everyone learns that two wrongs do not make it right and cancel culture is being taken too far.”

Both Brad and Tyler have posted public apologies via their Instagram Stories, however Rachel has refused to accept them, branding them “false PR statements”.

Rachel appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island alongside Brad and Jake.

The bombshell entered the villa on day 5, and had to choose whether to couple up with Brad or Chuggs – starting a brief romance with Brad.

She was then dumped from the villa on Day 14.