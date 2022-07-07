Faye Winter pokes fun at her Casa Amor blow-up as she SLATES this year’s antics

Love Island star Faye Winter has poked fun at her Casa Amor blow-up, as she hilariously slated this year’s antics.

The realtor found fame and love on the hit dating show last summer, coming in third place overall alongside her beau Teddy Soares.

Taking to her Instagram Stories ahead tonight’s dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, Faye recalled her explosive row with Teddy after seeing a postcard of him kissing another girl in the show’s second villa.

The 26-year-old said: “I’m gutted these guys didn’t get the postcard this year. Because if I didn’t get the postcard last year: 1. I wouldn’t have lost my head, 2. I wouldn’t have lost my man, and 3. I wouldn’t have been an absolute d******d on national TV.”

Faye also slammed Jacques O’Neill for running wild over the past couple of days, despite having been head over heels for Paige Thorne.

The Devon native branded the rugby player a “Billy Big B******s,” as she compared him to an excited kid at a carvery who piles their plate too high, but doesn’t actually eat any of it.

“Well, I hope you eat the lot, you get the s***s, and you end up in the toilet for the rest of the show,” she said. “We all knew he was a walking red flag – called it!”

“Paige, my heart hurts for you, you’re gonna go back and find out that your ex-man is a d******d, mate,” Faye admitted.

Faye turned her attention towards Dami Hope, who has turned his head towards bombshell Summer Botwe, even though he is coupled up with Indiyah Pollack.

“Dami, you can leave with the lads that are leaving the island,” she said.

The 26-year-old then added: “Tash, you can also leave,” referring to Tasha Ghouri who has been getting to know Billy Brown despite being coupled up with Andrew Le Page.

“If you knew you wanted a drinking buddy, you really should have gone on ‘First Dates’ so you could’ve gone out on the sesh together afterwards – didn’t have to go on Love Island, it’s called ‘Love Island’, you don’t go on there for a drinking buddy.”

Tasha’s former flame Andrew dived head first into getting to know Coco Lodge, after the new girls told him he was far more into her than she was into him.

However, Faye doesn’t believe the bombshell actually likes him.

“Andrew, pick someone that isn’t just using you for a place in this villa. You’ve been used once before, so please – wake up, smell the coffee, recouple with no one. Go be a strong, independent man,” she said as she blew a kiss to the camera.

The Devon beauty then mentioned Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s cheeky bed-sharing with George Tasker.

“Ekin-Su, do you not think we know you by now, you sneaky little devil?,” she began.

“If you’ve gotta have a chat like that with someone, it’s because you know you’ve done something wrong. If you wanna try and cover something up, it’s because you’ve had a cheeky little fumble under the sheets.”

She added that the actress is going to have to get her “story straight real quick” for her partner Davide Sanclimenti, as she added they were “obviously going back to each other,” after Casa Amor.

Despite ranting about all of the disloyalties of this series, Faye pointed out “Luca [Bish] and Gemma [Owen] are the cutest things ever – loving them at the moment.”

Faye appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island, and entered the villa as an OG girl on day one.

Teddy entered the villa almost two weeks later, and chose to bring the Devon beauty on a date, which led to them coupling up.

During Casa Amor, the OG girls received a postcard depicting the boys’ antics, which misled her on Teddy’s true feelings for her.

In a blindsided decision, she chose to couple up with Sam Jackson, which resulted in a blow-up between herself and her beau.

However, the couple later rekindled their romance, and moved in together shortly after the show ended.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

