Fans spy ‘clue’ that Adele and Rich Paul are married

Fans are convinced they’ve spied a “clue” that Adele and Rich Paul are married.
At the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, the songstress won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her CBS special One Night Only.
She took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of snaps of her posing with her Emmy Award, and fans picked up on the potential “clue” in the background.
The third photo of the carousel features the Emmy Award resting on Adele’s coffee table.
However, the background seemingly shows a set of dominos, donning the lettering ‘The Paul’s’.
One fan wrote: “‘The Paul’s’ 👀👀 is you married?! 😂,” while a second said: “Care to explain the three frame where it says… ‘The Paul’s.'”
A third commented: “‘The Paul’s’ 😍,” as a fourth wrote: “‘The Paul’s’ MY GIRL IS MARRIED!”
Adele and Rich were first linked in July last year, when they were papped looking cosy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The couple have since moved in together, and they are currently renovating their home with a blended family in mind.
Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019.
Rich has three children of his own, including a daughter in college.