Home UK Showbiz Fans spot Tommy Fury’s sweet tribute to Molly-Mae Hague at his US...

Fans spot Tommy Fury’s sweet tribute to Molly-Mae Hague at his US boxing debut

The Love Island star beat Anthony Taylor on Sunday night

By
Sophie Clarke
-

Fans have spotted Tommy Fury’s sweet tribute to Molly-Mae Hague at his US boxing debut.

The Love Island star went up against American newcomer Anthony Taylor in Cleveland on Sunday night, defeating him 40-36.

Ahead of the fight, Tommy stepped out in a blue satin robe which had an elephant embroidered on the belt – and fans are convinced the elephant is Molly-Mae’s beloved teddy Ellie Belly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “It’s Ellie bellie on the robe for me 🥺🥺”

Another commented: “Ellie belly on the robe 😍”, while a third penned: “Ellie belly on his belt 😢😍”

After winning the fight, Tommy said: “Dad, Molly, wish you could be here tonight, but that was for you.

“We’re learning, we’re building, we’re going to keep winning and hopefully you can be here next time. But I love you both, take it easy, shoutout to everybody and God bless.”

Ad
Previous articleCamilla Thurlow shares snaps from hen do ahead of wedding to Jamie Jewitt
Next articleJennifer Zamperelli reveals who she thinks will be the next host of The Late Late Show
Sophie Clarke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR