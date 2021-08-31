Fans spot Tommy Fury’s sweet tribute to Molly-Mae Hague at his US boxing debut

Fans spot Tommy Fury’s sweet tribute to Molly-Mae Hague at his US...

Fans have spotted Tommy Fury’s sweet tribute to Molly-Mae Hague at his US boxing debut.

The Love Island star went up against American newcomer Anthony Taylor in Cleveland on Sunday night, defeating him 40-36.

Ahead of the fight, Tommy stepped out in a blue satin robe which had an elephant embroidered on the belt – and fans are convinced the elephant is Molly-Mae’s beloved teddy Ellie Belly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “It’s Ellie bellie on the robe for me 🥺🥺”

Another commented: “Ellie belly on the robe 😍”, while a third penned: “Ellie belly on his belt 😢😍”

After winning the fight, Tommy said: “Dad, Molly, wish you could be here tonight, but that was for you.

“We’re learning, we’re building, we’re going to keep winning and hopefully you can be here next time. But I love you both, take it easy, shoutout to everybody and God bless.”