Fans praise Faye Winter for staging ‘important’ protest in London

Fans have praised Faye Winter for staging an “important” protest in London.

The Love Island star took to Piccadilly Circus on Friday to showcase her campaign with Peta to ask companies to stop selling tickets to “abusement parks”.

The 27-year-old stripped down and donned black and white body paint instead of clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Winter 🤎 (@faye__winter)

Faye sat in a bathtub that read: “Could you live in a bathtub? Boycott marine abusement parks” and held a sign which read: “Free Me!”

The Devon native took to Instagram to share the photo and wrote: “So today I went way beyond my comfort zone in the centre of London for my second campaign with @petauk to ask @jet2pics to stop selling tickets to abusement parks.”

“Orcas living in tanks that would be equivalent to us living in baths! I always wanted to be apart of important movements and believe all beautiful creatures deserve lives free from torture like the sealife that currently live in Loro Parque in Tenerife (one example) where @jet2pics still sell excursion to!”

“These parks cannot exists if we cut the profit so please I urge you not to buy tickets and hopefully these animal can be offered lives in sanctuaries that already give a safe haven to these stunning souls!”

“3 orcas have already died in the last 18 month at the Loro Parque in Tenerife, how many more before we take a stand? 🐳🤍,” Faye continued.

“I ask you to comment on @jet2pics pictures and hopefully they will make the same steps as @british_airways @airbnb and @expedia by not selling tickets! Love always Faye x @brett_d_cove 📸.”

A host of famous faces and fans alike took to the comments section of Faye’s post to shower her with praise.

Her beau Teddy Soares wrote: “I’m so proud of you my love ❤️🥹,” while Liberty Poole said: “Amazing ❤️.”

One fan commented: “This is what you call an influencer 👏🏼👏🏼.”

A second wrote: “Nah always doing GOOD things and standing up for what you believe in… literally one of the best love islanders ever.”

A third said: “What a day, what a cause, what a woman ❤️,” and a fourth wrote: “Well done for taking your platform and using it for something that is meaningful, and true to you. Authentic substance in what you’re doing. Xx.”