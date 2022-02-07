Fans left devastated as popular singer cancels BRIT Awards performance

Doja Cat has cancelled her BRIT Awards 2022 performance.

The Say So singer was forced to cancel her appearance after members of her crew tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing the news on Twitter last week, the American rapper wrote: “Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits.”

Doja, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, continued: “My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution numerous members of my crew (both on and off the stage) have tested positive for Covid.”

“It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

Doja is nominated in two categories at this year’s awards – International Artist Of The Year and Best International Song for Kiss Me More feat SZA.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one Doja fan wrote: “Doja Cat is not performing at the Brits, I hate it here… Screw you Covid-19.”

Another tweeted: “As if I bought tickets to the brits to see @DojaCat and she pulls out.”

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place this Tuesday, February 8th.

The awards show will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Little Simz will perform on the night.

