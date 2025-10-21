Fans delighted as Gogglebox star announces engagement to partner of seven years

Georgia Bell has announced her engagement.

The TV star has confirmed that she is set to tie the knot with her partner of seven years, Josh Newby.

Georgia is best known for featuring on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with her best friend, Abbie Lynn.

Georgia and Josh have been together since 2018, and the couple share two sons together – three-year-old Hugh and baby boy Ralphie, who will be turning one next month.

The reality star recently took to social media to share the exciting news of her engagement, which took place during a romantic holiday to Dubai.

Georgia chose to post a video clip of the moment that Josh got down on one knee during a yacht trip. The 25-year-old also unveiled several snaps of her beautiful diamond engagement ring.

In the caption of her post, Georgia went on to confirm the date that she got engaged to Josh.

“14.10.25 YES YES YES!!” she exclaimed.

“Officially in our fiancé era,” Georgia teased further, before adding: “A memory to remember for a lifetime.”

Many fans of the TV star have since been taking to her comments section to express their delight at Georgia’s engagement.

“Awww thats lovely news. Congratulations to you both,” one follower replied.

“Ahhh amazing!! Congratulations to you both,” another responded.

Several of Georgia’s Gogglebox castmates have also been extending their well-wishes, with Abbie Lynn writing: “Ahhhh just beautiful. Massive congratulations to you both! So so happy lots of love.”

“Congratulations to you both wow great news much love to ya xx,” added Jenny Newby and Lee Riley.

Georgia and Josh’s engagement news comes less than a year after they welcomed their second child into the world.

On November 13, Georgia took to Instagram to share the first photos of her baby boy, which included her eldest son Hugh meeting his sibling for the first time.

“Ralphie James Newby. Our precious boy born Nov 10th 11:27pm weighing 7lbs10oz,” she penned at the time.

“Settling into the life of a family of 5, we all love you unbelievable amounts little one…” Georgia concluded.