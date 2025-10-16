Fans delighted as award-winning actress announced as latest addition to Madame Tussauds London

Fans have been reacting to the latest addition to Madame Tussauds London.

The popular tourist attraction draws in millions of visitors each year, as fans get the opportunity to see waxworks of their favourite famous faces.

Each year, Madame Tussauds London chooses a new celebrity to introduce to their collection of waxworks.

Now, the museum has delighted visitors with the news that award-winning actress Gillian Anderson will be the latest waxwork to join the lineup.

Earlier today, the museum’s team took to Instagram to release a video montage of the Sex Education star taking part in her first sitting for her waxwork.

“Ever wondered how a screen legend becomes immortalised at Madame Tussauds?” the team penned in the video’s caption.

“Here’s a sneak peek of Gillian Anderson’s first sitting for her figure. From The X-Files to The Crown, she’s finally coming to Madame Tussauds London – stay tuned,” they teased further.

In the clip, Gillian addressed the cameras and opened up about her honest thoughts about becoming a member of Madame Tussauds.

“I’m Gillian Anderson, I’m about to have my first sitting for a Madame Tussauds figure,” she exclaimed.

“I think I’m in denial about the aspect of seeing a second me, I’m very curious what colour hair I have,” the 57-year-old joked.

The Emmy-winning star then held up strands of different hair colours to the camera, stating: “Like that? I’m sorry, she’s just been working so hard!”

Gillian continued: “I’m here and I’m going through all the steps, but I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until I actually see the figure itself.”

The actress later concluded: “I’m very excited, it’s a real honour. That’s me done with my first sitting. I’ve never been probed so much in my life, thank you to everybody who contributed to my probing.”

Following the exciting announcement, many of Gillian’s fans have been taking to Instagram to share their delight.

“No one deserves it more. Those fine bone structures need to be immortalised!” one user teased.

“This is so awesome and exciting!! She’s truly an icon!!” another praised.

“I’ve never visited Madame Tussauds but looks like I’ll have a great reason to, soon,” a third fan replied.

An unveiling date for Gillian’s Madame Tussauds waxwork has yet to be announced.