Fans call on Ovie Soko to return to the Love Island villa

"Feel like pure s***, just want Ovie back x"

Grace Flannery
Anna has her eye on Ovie | ITV2

Fans have called on Ovie Soko to return to the Love Island villa.

The basketball player appeared on the show back in 2019, where he had brief romances with Anna Vikali and India Reynolds.

The reality star was a fan favourite, with many taking to Twitter on Monday night following the launch of the new season to share some of Ovie’s most iconic moments.

One viewer wrote: “So what time is Ovie arriving?”

Another tweeted: “I miss you @OvieSoko these lot ain’t doing it like you king #Loveisland.”

A third penned: “Feel like pure s***, just want Ovie back x”

The new season of Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

