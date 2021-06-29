"Feel like pure s***, just want Ovie back x"

Fans call on Ovie Soko to return to the Love Island villa

Fans have called on Ovie Soko to return to the Love Island villa.

The basketball player appeared on the show back in 2019, where he had brief romances with Anna Vikali and India Reynolds.

The reality star was a fan favourite, with many taking to Twitter on Monday night following the launch of the new season to share some of Ovie’s most iconic moments.

One viewer wrote: “So what time is Ovie arriving?”

Another tweeted: “I miss you @OvieSoko these lot ain’t doing it like you king #Loveisland.”

Ad

A third penned: “Feel like pure s***, just want Ovie back x”

nobody can ever top ovie. an actual living meme #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cGuMqqzoQn — niamh 💌 (@scdsour) June 28, 2021

They will never find another contestant as good as ovie #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/y7nPPO5VMt — Katie Middleton 💙 (@katielucyxox) June 21, 2021

patiently waiting for Ovie to appear out of nowhere #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1aLet83Ciq — damola (@ha0sclownhouse) June 28, 2021

ovie was top tier, none of these guys are doing it like him #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XByBq1ELDS — Liv (@livguy_x) June 28, 2021

None of the lads will ever live up to Ovie 💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MrRDynvxOx — °•i love you•° (@tararua_) June 28, 2021

in memory of ovie and chris. they aint dead i just miss em dearly #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/C5SksNLVxV — georgie (@GlNAJADE) June 28, 2021

No man on Love Island can ever top Ovie. — Ajoké (@susuajoke) June 28, 2021

ovie soko will forever be the owner of my heart idc #loveisland pic.twitter.com/s0uLlYaMPy — leah🧍🏻‍♀️ (@localdumbassb) June 21, 2021

'I got a text'

Ovie somewhere in the distance

'MESSAGE!'#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/i0VOcj6EvL — Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@SardaranCarol) June 28, 2021

patiently waiting for Ovie to appear out of nowhere #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1aLet83Ciq — damola (@ha0sclownhouse) June 28, 2021

feel like pure shit, just want Ovie back x #loveisland — jas (@jasbojang) June 28, 2021

Whoever did the casting for Ovie in #Loveisland needs there’s job back no one has produced better they have the top tier eye in casting pic.twitter.com/EMYRkZzk1c — WendyD0ll (@wendyd0ll) June 29, 2021

Ovie knowing no one in love island will ever compare to him: #loveisland #oviesoko pic.twitter.com/zv1u2Yqcjr — kaycie (@kaycie_xp) June 28, 2021

Ovie will be forever my favourite contestant #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/M1h9isJKJH — Alex K Phillips (@Alexkphillips) June 28, 2021

The new season of Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Centra Ireland are the official partners of our Love Island coverage. #EverythingYouNeed at Centra to watch the drama unfold…