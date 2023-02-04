Fans call for this Love Island star to re-enter the villa

Love Island fans are calling for Zara Deniz to re-enter the villa.

The dancer was dumped from the island on Wednesday night, after Tom Clare chose new girl Ellie Spence over her in a dramatic recoupling.

Speaking in her post-exit chat, Zara said: “I went in with an open mind. Tom isn’t my usual type at all so that was new to me but, I was being open minded as I knew the experience was all about pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”

Zara has since landed in the UK, but fans are calling for her to re-enter the villa in Casa Amor to bring the drama.

One Twitter user wrote: “They better bring back contestants cos justice for Zara and Spencer,” a second simply penned: “When is Zara coming back.”

A third tweeted: “Bring back Zara or else I am voting the producers off the island next time.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

