Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Fans call for this Love Island star to re-enter the villa

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans are calling for Zara Deniz to re-enter the villa.

The dancer was dumped from the island on Wednesday night, after Tom Clare chose new girl Ellie Spence over her in a dramatic recoupling.

Speaking in her post-exit chat, Zara said: “I went in with an open mind. Tom isn’t my usual type at all so that was new to me but, I was being open minded as I knew the experience was all about pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Zara has since landed in the UK, but fans are calling for her to re-enter the villa in Casa Amor to bring the drama.

One Twitter user wrote: “They better bring back contestants cos justice for Zara and Spencer,” a second simply penned: “When is Zara coming back.”

A third tweeted: “Bring back Zara or else I am voting the producers off the island next time.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us