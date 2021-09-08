Fans are rooting for Liberty Poole to date another Islander after sharing cosy snap from her birthday

Fans are rooting for Liberty Poole to date another Islander after sharing...

Love Island fans are rooting for Liberty Poole to date Brad McClelland, after she shared a cosy snap of them at her birthday party.

Fans think the 22-year-old should pursue a romance with the Geordie hunk, following her brutal split from Jake Cornish on the ITV2 dating show.

The newly single reality star set tongues wagging when she shared a sweet snap of her and Brad at her birthday bash in London, which took place on Monday night.

She captioned the post: “Thanks to everyone for making my 22nd the best birthday ever! all love always 💓.”

In the comment section, fans were quick to point out how good Liberty and Brad look together.

One fan wrote: “Lib and Brad would make a good couple 😍.”

Another commented: “Lib and Brad look good together js 😍.”

A third follower wrote: “You and Brad look well cute 😍 feeling good vibs ❤️.”

Fuelling the new romance rumours, Brad shared the same photo on his Instagram feed, alongside the caption: “Celebrating @libertypoolex Birthday. Views upon views.”

Once again, fans inundated Brad’s comment section with comments about him and Liberty.

One fan commented: “Defo should’ve coupled up, you guys! 😍.”

Another simply wrote: “Ok but i ship this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad McClelland (@brad_mcclell)

Brad was coupled up with Lucinda Strafford on this year’s series of Love Island, and the pair were spotted on a few dates after the show.

However, Lucinda confessed their romance had fizzled on the reunion show, which aired over the weekend.

Liberty celebrated her 22nd birthday with a host of Love Island stars on Monday night, but her ex Jake Cornish was noticeably absent from the celebrations.