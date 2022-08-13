Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the sex of Billie Faier’s baby.

The former TOWIE star announced she was expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd back in June.

The couple already share two children – daughter Nelly, 8, and son Arthur, 5.

The soon to be family-of-five are currently holidaying in Halkidiki, Greece.

On Friday, Billie shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself and Greg kissing on a boat, while the sun set.

She captioned the photo: “⚓️💙.”

Fans went wild in the comments section as they theorised the blue heart emoji indicated that the couple were expecting a baby boy.

One Instagram user wrote, “Does 💙 mean it’s a boy? Xx,” while another said, “Boy ??? Xx.”

A third weighed in, “Another Blue One? Is this a clue?”