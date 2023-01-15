EXCLUSIVE! Paige Thorne opens up about ‘horrid’ online trolling since finding fame on Love Island

Paige Thorne has opened up about the “horrid” online trolling she’s experienced since finding fame on Love Island.

The Welsh paramedic joined the hit dating show last summer, and narrowly missed out on a place in the final with her now ex Adam Collard.

Goss.ie caught up with the reality star at the Virgin Media Television Spring Launch earlier this week, and she spoke to us about the downsides of the show.

The 25-year-old told us: “The lows are hard, and they’re really really hard because everyone is aware of them. Everyone’s got a comment, and it’s hard to turn a blind eye to all the negative comments all the time.”

“With TikTok especially, that has turned into such a negative platform right now. I don’t know what the heck is going on, it’s just horrid. Twitter I’m not on because that is just toxic anyway.”

“So I do my best to just stay away from it where I can, but you’re never going to get rid of it.”

Paige added: “Luckily enough, I’ve learned to be a stronger person because of [the trolling].”

“The people with hateful comments honestly have no value in my life, so I’m not going to value their opinions or comments. Block it out, no room for negativity this year.”

In the same interview, the brunette beauty opened up about her decision to quit alcohol at the end of 2022.

She said: “I’m seven weeks sober now. I did the whole of Christmas and New Year’s, I even went on holidays and I didn’t have one drink. I’m feeling really empowered by it.”

“What made me do it was, I’m not one of those people who would have a casual glass of wine, if I’m drinking I drink to get drunk. I don’t actually enjoy the taste of alcohol so I’d only ever drink to end up in not a great way.”

“I’d never know my limit. I’d wake up the next morning, look at my phone and be like ‘Oh my god what have I done? Who have I called? Why would I do that to myself?’ I was dancing on stages, acting absolutely crazy and I just was like: ‘This is not a great look.’”

“Yes I’m down to earth and every other girl would do these things too, but for me personally I don’t want to do that to myself anymore.”

“I don’t enjoy it the next morning when I see I’m acting crazy. I don’t need that energy in my life, I don’t want to wake up feeling like, ‘Oh what have I done?’ You don’t feel good after it.”

“I’ve already noticed a huge difference. I’m a lot happier, I’m a lot more stable in myself, and I don’t wake up with anxiety from the night before.”

“I feel like I know myself more without having these blips of being completely obliterated every now and then. So I’m really excited and I’m getting loads of support online. I’m loving it, I’m really really for it,” she added.