EXCLUSIVE! Paige Thorne admits she has ‘no regrets’ about her relationship with Adam Collard

Paige Thorne has admitted she has “no regrets” about her relationship with Adam Collard.

The former couple struck up a romance on Love Island last summer, but their relationship hit the rocks in September after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

While he denied anything happened at the time, Paige alleged she was sent more videos of Adam with other girls that same night.

Goss.ie caught up with Paige at Virgin Media Television’s Spring Launch, and we asked the Welsh paramedic if she regretted giving Adam a chance in the villa.

She told us: “I have absolutely no regrets. At the end of the day, what else was I supposed to do? It was just me and him in there.”

“I’ve no regrets, but I’ve definitely learnt my lesson and it’s made me more aware of what I want in a relationship in the future. If I’m ever ready…”

Paige also told us that she’s not ready to get back on the dating scene yet, but revealed she’s had some famous faces slide into her DMs since the show.

She told us: “There has been a few famous people sliding into my DMs… I’m not going to mention who. We’re going to keep that one under wraps.”

In the same interview, the reality star opened up about the support she received from fans after the breakup.

She said: “I really felt like everyone was just preaching at me like, ‘Girl hold strong. We’ve got you. You’re going to be fine.’ And that was really reassuring because break-ups are hard.”

“Having so many people behind me, even though they were all like: ‘I told you so! You should’ve known better.’ We’re girls, we do these things, we follow our hearts. I was just so thankful that everyone was like, ‘Ok she messed up, but let’s give her a break.’ That was nice.”

Check out our interview with Paige below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)