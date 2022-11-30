EXCLUSIVE! Martine McCutcheon teases the possibility of a Love Actually sequel

Martine McCutcheon has teased the possibility of a Love Actually sequel.

The actress starred alongside Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and more famous faces in the beloved Christmas rom-com.

The cast reunited back in 2017 for a charity special called ‘Red Nose Day Actually’, and also recently reunited for a TV special to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Martine said that she would “absolutely love” to do another Love Actually film, she wasn’t sure if director Richard Curtis would be on board.

Speaking to us at the launch of the One4all Christmas Campaign, the 46-year-old said: “I think that Richard’s main passion is to try and make the world a better place, and I think that he did that through the film. I think when he did the reunion for Comic Relief, that was the closest we were going to get to another film.”

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. People love the film so much, so I don’t think he’ll want to touch it. I think he’ll just want it to be this piece that speaks for itself, that still is standing the test of time.”

“Unless it was something that was going to raise so much money for one of his charities… He’s looking at a far bigger picture than making movies. He’s such a good man, and he really does make a difference in this world… But I mean, you’d have to ask him!”

Although she is unsure if Richard will want to make another movie, Martine told us she would definitely like to reprise her role as Natalie.

She said: “I think it would depend on the script, on the story, making sure that all the people that made all the magic the last time were part of it again… It was a really special, gorgeous experience and I think that oozed on the screen. So it would just need to be right.”

“Filming is so demanding, and I’ve got my one son who I want to spend as much time enjoying as I can, so I try to make my work work around that as much as I can. Also, people like Emma Thompson and Laura Linney are constantly working and filming, so I think they’d have to make sure that it was absolutely 100% right.”

“If the boxes were ticked, I would absolutely love to do another film. If we felt like it could be something really amazing, then I think yeah it would be beautiful to do.”

Martine has teamed up with One4all to help the nation avoid family dramas this festive season.

The One4all survey of over 1,500 people was carried out to examine the mini family dramas that pop up in every household over Christmas.

Deciding who is cooking Christmas dinner as well as what to eat is the most common reason for a small family disagreement (23%), followed by leaving empty wrappers in the sweet tin (21%) while things get heated for 12% when playing a board game with the family.

Of those polled who are in a relationship (41%), 36% will spend Christmas Day with their partner’s family. While the majority (71%) of those enjoy spending time with them, 29% sometimes don’t, as 33% don’t find Christmas Day as enjoyable if they are not with their family. Christmas dinner (17%) and the TV they choose to watch (12%) are contentious issues for others in relationships who spend Christmas with their partner’s families.

Speaking about the campaign, Martine said: “I am delighted to team up with One4all to encourage people to put their family disagreements aside and enjoy this year’s festivities drama-free. I love Christmas and I am one of those people who will start singing festive songs as early as I can, to anyone who will listen!”

“While the One4all research reveals that small disagreements can happen, the fact that 33% of people in relationships who spend Christmas with their partner’s family miss their own really shows the irreplaceable role that our nearest and dearest play in many festive traditions.”

“While a ‘tiff’ can sometimes happen, my advice is to find the common ground with your loved ones – we can all find joy in a compromise. Finally putting some of the years-old family disagreements to bed this year will really make Christmas that extra bit special in your family home’.