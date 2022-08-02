EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Paige Turley and Finn Tapp reveal the secret to surviving as a couple outside the villa

Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have revealed the secret to surviving as a couple outside the villa.

The Scottish singer and her footballer beau found love on the first ever winter series of the hit dating show, and they moved in together shortly afterwards.

Speaking at the #GossCountdown Show on Monday night, the couple revealed how they have made their relationship work in the real world.

“Happy wife, happy life,” Paige said with a laugh.

Finn then said: “Communication is a massive thing. Lockdown helped. A lot of people when I first talked to them said how unfortunate it was that lockdown was straight after [the show], but for us, it helped us grow closer.”

Paige added: “I think trust is important as well, because girls do throw themselves at Finn – you’re a handsome boy son! So I think having trust is a big thing.”

In their exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the couple also admitted they never expected to win Love Island.

Paige said: “We were definitely surprised. There was so many couples in there, like Luke [Trotman] and Siannise [Fudge] had been going just as long as us and they were really strong. So we just never ever thought we would’ve won.”

Watch the FULL #GossCountdown Show, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, below: