EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Laura Anderson reveals what REALLY happened between her and Paul Knops after the series

Love Island’s Laura Anderson has revealed what really happened between her and Paul Knops after the series.

The pair coupled up towards the end of their season, but never made their relationship official.

Following rumours that the pair ended their relationship because they were finding it difficult to spend time together, there was speculation that the romance was just for show – which Laura later denied.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show, in partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, the 36-year-old reflected on their relationship and what really led to their split.

In a shock bombshell, Laura revealed her former flame had a girlfriend the whole time: “We just came out and I was delulu, and I just thought he really liked me.”

“He had come up and met my family, and then I found out he had a girlfriend the whole time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

In another shock statement, Laura revealed: “Her name is Arabella, and that’s what we called our child on the show. There’s a picture of me and him, and I’m like, let’s call her baby Arabella.”

“And [his face] looked like he didn’t want to have a child. But that’s because it’s his girlfriend’s name.

When asked if his girlfriend had agreed to it, and knew the entire time, the 36-year-old replied saying: “Yes! people are wild.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

Laura has since found love with Clark Robertson after a very public split from her ex, Gary Lucy, and the father of her child.

Her new relationship comes after she announced her separation from her ex-partner, Gary Lucy, with whom she has a daughter named Bonnie, was made public more than two years ago.

They first met on Celebs Go Dating in 2022, but broke up before she revealed she was expecting a child in February 2023.

