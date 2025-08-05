EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Laura Anderson reveals how she would respond to her own daughter appearing on the show

Love Island’s Laura Anderson has revealed how she would respond to her own daughter appearing on the show.

The Scottish star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bonnie, in September 2023 with her ex Gary Lucy.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show, in partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, the 36-year-old confessed what she would do if her daughter decided to apply for the show.

When asked if she would run and get the application cancelled, Laura joked: “No, I’ll phone the producer and be like ‘make sure she wins!'”

“No, she can do what she wants,” she laughed. “I mean, I’ve always been really independent, my mum couldn’t tell me no.”

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I don’t think it’s a bad show in any way. And, you know, it depends what she wants to do. I mean, I’d rather she was studying in medical school or whatever, we’ll see.”

They first met on Celebs Go Dating in 2022, but broke up before she revealed she was expecting a child in February 2023.

The 36-year-old has since moved on with Clark Robertson, and the pair regularly share loved-up snaps on social media.

