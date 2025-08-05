EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Mitch Taylor sets the record straight on why he REALLY went on the series

Love Island star Mitch Taylor has set the record straight on why he really went on the series twice, first for season ten and then returned for All Stars.

The 29-year-old first appeared on our screens on season ten of the series in 2023, and then returned for the first season of Love Island All Stars in 2024.

Despite finding love outside of the series with his girlfriend Hayley Griffen, Mitch was unlucky in love during both of his appearances on the show.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the #GossCountdown Show, in partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, the season 10 star confessed who he believes was playing a game on his series, and whether he went on the show for love or clout.

“It was me, I wanted it. To be fair, I went on series 10 as single as I could be.”

“I was wanting to find love, and then about two weeks in, I was like, ‘wow, I’m being humble on national TV.'”

He confessed: “So I did not care about finding love anymore, and then that went across into All Stars.”

Mitch continued, explaining he was scouted by ITV to appear on series ten: “They messaged me. ITV texted me, I didn’t text them. They’ve got to give a promotion to the Love Island scout for getting me on.”

The 29-year-old continued, revealing he had gone onto All Stars in an attempt to “get back what he lost,” due to an accusation against him of racism in late 2023.

“I had some wild accusations back end of 2023, the end of the year, for just astonishing stuff people made up about me.”

“So, that crushed me, and I lost so much money from it. So I wasn’t properly prepared for All-Stars, but I just thought, I’m going in to get back what I’ve lost.”

“At the same time, I was still open to finding love, so that’s why I did it,” the 29-year-old revealed.

