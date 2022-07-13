EXCLUSIVE! Jack Keating reveals he turned to THIS Love Island star for advice before entering the villa

Jack Keating has revealed he reached out to Greg O’Shea for advice before he entered the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old joined the show last week in Casa Amor, but he was brutally dumped from the villa just a few days later as he was not chosen in the recoupling.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Dublin native revealed he texted 2019 Irish contestant Greg before his stint in the villa for some advice.

Jack told us: “I did text Greg O’Shea, I got his number because my best mate is his cousin so we had a nice connection there. And then Greg sent me a couple of voice messages breaking everything down for me.”

“There’s no better man to learn from than him, he literally went in there and aced it. We’ve never actually met, so I told him when we get back to reality and back to Dublin we can link up.”

Greg joined Love Island as a bombshell towards the end of the 2019 series, and the Limerick native went on to win the show alongside Amber Gill.

The former couple called it quits just weeks later, after failing to make their relationship work outside of the villa.

Jack, who is the son of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, also told Goss.ie that he was actually meant to enter the Love Island villa WEEKS before Casa Amor.

He explained: “I was originally supposed to be a bombshell and then they pushed it back to Casa a couple of weeks before I was supposed to fly out.”

When asked whether he was disappointed by the last minute change, Jack replied: “No, I was just happy to be able to do the show, I had no problems with it.”

“Casa really pushes you out of your comfort zone. I’d never be able to do that much grafting on a night out with girls, so it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. They throw you in the deep end,” Jack added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

