EXCLUSIVE! Ekin-Su reveals if she’s still in touch with her Love Island co-stars

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed if she’s still in touch with her Love Island co-stars.

The 28-year-old rocketed to fame after winning the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

After finding fame of the show, the Turkish actress impressively landed brand deals with OhPolly, Beauty Works and BPerfect Cosmetics.

Ekin-Su also appeared on the latest series of Dancing on Ice, and landed a two-part ITV series with her beau, titled Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the Turkish actress revealed whether she’s still in touch with any of her Love Island 2022 co-stars.

The 28-year-old told us: “I think now and then yes, but then now and then no.”

“I’ve been so busy that I don’t actually see anyone,” Ekin-Su continued.

“What I’ll do is I’ll like a few pics just to basically say ‘I’m still here, and hoping you’re well!'”

“But um, I do hope everyone’s well, yeah.”

Ekin-Su is currently in Ireland to celebrate the success of her collaboration with BPerfect Cosmetics.

The Love Island 2022 winner kicked off her mini tour in Belfast on Thursday.

The 28-year-old continued southbound to Dublin on Friday, and later made another stop in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old will be doing a meet and greet at Shaws Department Store in Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick.