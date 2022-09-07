Ex Love Island stars ‘to appear in explosive docuseries exposing show secrets’

Ex Love Island stars are reportedly set to appear in an explosive docuseries exposing the hit dating show’s secrets.

It’s been reported that Channel 4 are set to air the spin-off series of the ITV2 show late this year.

Fan-favourite former contestants will allegedly contribute to dishing the dirt on their fellow Islanders.

The upcoming docuseries is allegedly titled Reality Check: Life After The Limelight.

Former contestants will allegedly not only discuss what happened on their series of Love Island, but also what happens when they return to “normal life” outside of the villa.

According to The Sun, no names have been confirmed for the rumoured documentary series, and casting is apparently still underway.

Love Island has provided us with endless entertainment, from Casa Amor blow-ups to rekindled romances; it will be interesting to see what the rumoured spin-off has in store for viewers.