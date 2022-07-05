Ex Love Island star reacts to the boys’ Casa Amor antics

Love Island star Antigoni Buxton has reacted to the boys’ Casa Amor antics.

The blonde beauty was dumped from the show on Friday night alongside fellow bombshell Charlie Radnedge, narrowly missing out on a spot in Casa Amor.

Since returning to the UK, the 26-year-old has posted a TikTok video, revealing what she thinks of the boys’ antics while the girls are away.

Antigoni captioned the post: “Ok never done nothing like this before but here’s my thoughts from tonight’s episode 😅 what does everyone think is gonna happen? 👀”

The singer begins with Dubliner Dami Hope, who kissed new girl Summer Botwe despite being coupled up with Indiyah Pollack.

She said: “Dami, I love you, but who gave you a passport to leave Indiyah? – I swear it’s like ‘Casa Amor, leave your brain at the door.'”

The bombshell then shifted her attention to Andrew Le Page, as the new Casa Amor girls revealed they thought he could do better than his current couple with Tasha Ghouri.

“Andrew – how can it be like: ‘What about Tasha?’ now when it was like ‘What isn’t about Tasha’ before? Do not let these new girls get inside your head.”

Referring to Dami’s brief clash with fishmonger Luca Bish on Monday, she said: “Luca and Dami nearly turned it into Love Island Australia. I really hope they work it out because Dami cannot fight Luca and the whole of the UK at the same time if he breaks my girl Indiyah’s heart.”

Antigoni then poked fun at Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who consistently made sure that Gemma Owen knew when it was Luca that was taking part in specific challenges in the race between Casa Amor and the main villa.

“Gemma was struggling with what Luca might have been doing in the challenges, but just incase she wasn’t, Ekin-Su was making sure she Ekin-would,” she said.

The 26-year-old admitted that it wasn’t just the boys’ heads turning, after viewers were shown Tasha kissing new boy Billy Brown in the teaser trailer for Tuesday night.

“With all that being said, the girls aren’t exactly chilling, heads are turning, and it’s looking concerning.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

