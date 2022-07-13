Ex Love Island star Jazmine Nichol SLAMS cruel trolls: ‘We’re all human beings’

Jazmine Nichol has slammed trolls who have been mocking her about her lack of airtime on Love Island.

The 21-year-old joined the show last week as a Casa Amor bombshell, but was barely seen in the villa, leading fans to believe that she had secretly left.

The Newcastle native failed to find a romantic connection with any of the OG boys, despite “really hitting it off” with Andrew Le Page, and was therefore dumped from the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmine (@jazminejaynenichol)

Since being dumped from the Love Island villa, Jazmine’s social media accounts have been flooded with cruel messages from trolls about her lack of air time.

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday to address the unkind words.

She wrote: “So the last couple of days I’ve bitten my tongue and tried to ignore all the comments across my social media accounts. I had no control over the editing on the show and lack of airtime I’ve seen being mocked.”

“We all preach mental health however are so quick to forget when leaving comments under others photos. I stayed true to myself and my morals whilst on love island and for me that meant not faking any feelings towards individuals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmine (@jazminejaynenichol)

“Having my existence quite frankly mocked isn’t a nice feeling and it has made me feel low. I wasn’t sure as to if I should address this and add fuel to the fire however it’s getting out of hand and unbearable the last 48 hours,” she continued.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve and live my life with no game plans or strategies and as a consequence this is where I’m currently at. From here forward any hate/trolling will be blocked from all platforms.”

“We’re all human beings at the end of the day and I wish nobody has to experience what I’m going through right now. Thank you for taking the time to read this, Jaz ❤️.”

Jazmine also re-shared a post from a Love Island fan Instagram account, which pleaded with viewers to stop trolling contestants when they leave the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmine (@jazminejaynenichol)

The Instagram account, @loveislandstoryonly, pleaded: “🚨 PLEASE READ THIS 🚨 Every single year of Love Island, we see Islanders struggling with their mental health. Mental health is a very serious topic and unfortunately for some people they struggle with this for a long time!”

“What I am asking for you to do is just please please think before you write and send a message to anyone, not just an Islander but on this occasion an ISLANDER! WOULD YOU WANT TO RECEIVE HATE MESSAGES?”

“Please also remember that each of the Islanders have loved ones watching the show like we do, the only difference is that they know the person inside and out! How do you think it will make the Islanders feel seeing hate shown towards them?????”

“PLEASE, AND I ASK THIS NICELY, JUST PLEASE THINK BEFORE YOU SEND MESSAGES AND BE NICE TO OTHERS ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @loveislandstoryonly

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.