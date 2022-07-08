Ex Love Island star brands Ekin-Su ‘misleading and dishonest’

Ex Love Island star Antigoni Buxton has slammed Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for being “misleading” and “dishonest”.

The blonde beauty was joined by her fellow dumpee Charlie Radnedge on an episode of ‘Reality with Will Njobvu’ to discuss their villa experiences.

The host questioned Antigoni as to whether the Turkish actress had informed her of her decision to pick Davide Sanclimenti in the recoupling.

“No, she did not,” she stated. “There was a reason why everyone in the villa reacted like that, because it’s like she went out of her way to make everyone think she was going to pick Charlie.”

The 28-year-old then weighed in on his experience of the recoupling, “I’ll tell you what it was – it was mixed messages.”

Charlie explained he “sussed the vibe” between himself and Ekin-Su, and decided that she wasn’t going to choose him in the recoupling.

After reaching this conclusion, he began chatting to other girls, which he claimed led the actress to tell the rest of the girls: “I’m gonna pick Charlie.”

Antigoni told Will that what bothered her about Ekin-Su was that she was “misleading,” and Will asked her if she would’ve liked more honesty.

The blonde beauty responded, “Not even honesty, just not dishonesty.”

However, the 26-year-old revealed that Ekin-Su is actually “brilliant” and said she likes her “as a person”.

Ekin-Su chose to recouple with Davide, leaving Antigoni to couple up with Charlie, with whom she had no romantic connection.

The pair were then voted one of the least compatible couples in the villa, and were dumped from the Island right before Casa Amor.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

