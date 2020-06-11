Ewan McGregor finalises divorce from wife Eve Mavrakis

The pair had been married for 22 years

Ewan McGregor has finalised his divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.

The pair revealed that they had split in October 2017, and the Star Wars alum filed for a divorce in 2018.

According to The Blast, the process has now been completed after the ex-couple submitted details of their financial settlement in court.

Ewan and Eve share four children together – 24-year-old Clara, 19-year-old Jamyan, 18-year-old Esther and nine-year-old Anouk.

The news comes almost a year after Ewan’s eldest daughter, Clara, referred to his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead as “a piece of trash” on Instagram.

The model fired verbal shots at the 35-year-old, after a fan of the actress tagged Clara in a photo of Ewan and Mary kissing at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2014.

In the post’s caption, the fan had referred to Mary as “the most beautiful and talented woman on earth” – and Clara hit back at the comment.

“Most beautiful and talented woman on earth??? Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash :),” she wrote in the comment section.

Clara later admitted she acted immaturely during an interview with The Times newspaper.

“It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset,” she said. “There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with – not to make excuses or anything – but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

Clara added: “I wish them all the best, but I’m staying out of that, for sure.”