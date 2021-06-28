The couple kept their pregnancy private

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome their first child together

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have welcomed their first child together.

The news was confirmed by Ewan’s daughter Clara McGregor, the eldest of his four children with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

Sharing a photo with her newborn brother to Instagram, Clara wrote: “Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary- this is the greatest gift.”

Ewan’s nineteen-year-old daughter Esther also shared the news on Instagram, revealing the couple named their son Laurie.

She wrote: “Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie 🥰”

The arrival of Ewan and Mary’s baby came as a surprise to fans, as the couple had not previously announced they were expecting.

Ewan and Mary met on the set of American comedy series Fargo and began dating in 2017.

The couple also co-starred alongside each other in the 2020 film Birds of Prey.