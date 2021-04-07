Everything you need to know about the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards will take place this weekend at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
This year’s ceremony has been divided into two events taking place on April 10 and 11, which will be broadcast on BBC.
On Saturday, April 10, Clara Amfo will host the ‘BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night’ on BBC Two.
The presenter will be joined by a panel of guests, and eight BAFTA winners will be unveiled on the night.
On Sunday night, April 11, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the full BAFTA Film Awards live on BBC One.
All the winners will accept their awards via video link, but some famous faces have been invited to present the awards in-person at the Royal Albert Hall.
17 awards will be handed out on the night, including the Rising Star award, which is chosen via a public vote.
A host of major actors are nominated this year, including Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar for their respective roles in Calm With Horses.
Calm With Horses has been shortlisted for Outstanding British Film and Best Casting, and Wolfwalkers from Irish studio Cartoon Saloon is also nominated for Best Animated Film.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Film
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Leading Actress
- Bukky Bakray – Rocks
- Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku – His House
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
- Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali – Rocks
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim – Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
- Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Director
- Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks – Sarah Gavron
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Bukky Bakray
- Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
- Conrad Khan
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
- Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
- Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
- Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Film not in the English language
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
- Onward
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Original Screenplay
- Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank – Jack Fincher
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
- The Dig – Moira Buffini
- The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari – Emile Mosseri
- News of the World – James Newton Howard
- Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis
- Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
- Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
- The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler
- News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
Costume Design
- Ammonite – Michael O’Connor
- The Dig – Alice Babidge
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
- Mank – Trish Summerville
Editing
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
- The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
- The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Make-up and Hair
- The Dig – Jenny Shircore
- Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
- Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio – Mark Coulier
Best Sound
- Greyhound – nominees TBC
- News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
- Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
- Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
- Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle
Best Special Visual Effects
- Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
- The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
- The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
- Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Best Casting
- Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel
- Minari – Julia Kim
- Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
- Rocks – Lucy Pardee
British Short Film
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present
British Short Animation
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Song of A Lost Boy