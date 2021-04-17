The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest today

Everything you need to know about Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 17 – following his death on April 9 at the age of 99.

The funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and only 30 people will be allowed attend – in line with current restrictions.

The service will begin at 3pm, but coverage of the funeral will kick off at 12.30pm on BBC One.

All guests – including the Queen – will have to wear face masks and sit apart in the chapel.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and their respective spouses will be in attendance, alongside his grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

Prince William will be joined by his wife Kate Middleton, but Prince Harry will attend without his wife Meghan Markle – as she was advised against travelling from the U.S. while pregnant.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice will attend with their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara Tindall will be joined by her spouse Mike Tindall.

Members of Prince Philip’s family have also been invited, including Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

The Queen’s first cousins Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, will also form the congregation.

Before the service starts at 3pm, senior royals will walk behind the Duke’s coffin as it travels from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

The Duke’s coffin will be placed onto a specially modified Land Rover, which he helped design, by a bearer party from the Grenadier Guards.

It’s been confirmed William and Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder during the procession, as they will be separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

When the coffin is carried into St George’s Chapel, William will move ahead of his younger brother as they take their seats separately.

Breaking with tradition, senior royals will wear morning suits rather than military uniforms on the day.

The procession route will be lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

After the coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel, there will be a National Minute’s Silence at 3pm before the service begins.

While guests won’t be allowed sing at the funeral due to current restrictions, a reduced choir of four singers will perform songs specially selected by Prince Philip before he died.

After the service ends, the Duke’s body will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.

Check out the full list of guests who will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral below:

The Queen

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke of Sussex

The Duke of York

Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie

Jack Brooksbank

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount Severn

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Peter Phillips

Zara Phillips

Mike Tindall

Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto

Daniel Chatto

Duke of Gloucester

Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma