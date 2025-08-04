Everything we know as Love Island star Lochan Nowacki responds to ex Whitney Adebayo’s allegations of racism

Love Island star Lochan Nowaki has addressed his ex-girlfriend Whitney Adebayo’s allegations that he made a racist comment about her complexion being “dirty.”

The pair met on Love Island back in 2023, where they walked away from the villa in second place.

However, in early April, the couple confirmed they had split in similar statements on Instagram.

Since announcing their split, Whitney has been open about how the breakup affected her, at one stage admitting she felt “bamboozled” by her ex-boyfriend.

In a post shared to her TikTok last week – which has since been deleted – Whitney sported a bright pink bikini, over which she wrote: “You look happier.”

In another snap, she added: “Thanks! I finally fell in love with my skin he used to call dirty.”

Following these allegations, Lochan took to TikTok to address the comments, as he stated his family was “devastated and upset” by Whitney’s words, and he had “no choice” but to address the situation.

After giving his version of events, he explained that the conflict started when Whitney stuck her nails “in my face” while flaunting her manicure during a walk with the ex-couple.

He said: “She annoyingly put her nails in my face and said, ‘My hands are so clean, yours aren’t.’ And I said, ‘No they’re not.'”



Lochan continued: “I was just annoyed her hands were in my face – it was a very off the cuff remark. She looked at me in shock and said, ‘You’re calling me dirty.'”

“I was taken aback by that. I felt insulted that my girlfriend – who I loved, who knows me, who knows that I would never insinuate something like that – is calling me a racist.”

“I want to first off say I’ve never called someone’s skin dirty, I would never. That to me is the most upsetting comment.”

Following this statement, Whitney took to Tiktok to share her experience of what happened, telling the camera: “Lochan, are we doing this? Are we really going to go down the nice boy puppy dog look? Really?”

She went on: “Back to the situation of how it happened. We were walking back from lunch going back to his place and I was in the sun and I was like ‘Babe, look how my skin glistens in the sun.'”

“And he looked at me and was like ‘urgh, it’s dirty’ and then only when I lashed out, he was like ‘oh, it was a joke, it was a joke’ and he was crying, he called all of my family members saying ‘it was a joke!'”

“Because Lochan gives off this golden retriever energy, no-one would ever believe that he would say it maliciously but you guys know I have dark humour, I know when something’s a joke and when something is said seriously and then span into ‘it’s a joke,'” she continued.

Opening up about the dynamic in their relationship, Whitney exclaimed: “Lochan is a culture vulture. He clocked that his audience is predominantly black so he’s constantly trying to tap into the culture.”

“But the same culture he stripped me of, the same culture he told me I was too ghetto, too loud, my family can’t come to his sister’s events because we’ll steal the attention.”

During his statement on the situation, Lochan stated that he had contacted Whitney’s sister, Liz, in an attempt to clear up the situation, sharing screenshots of messages between the pair.

However, Liz shared her own receipts, including a screenshot of an alleged message from Lochan, that reads: “Please speak to whit she is fully cone and I feel awful but I never said it thinking her skin is dirty I feel sick I crossed line with joke but she she she can’t look at me the same. I don’t know what to do Liz.”

Over the top of her post, Liz penned: “The fact that evidence is needed is absurd to me why can’t women speak and be heard? I’m tired of seeing people constantly paint my sister as this person and jumping on the ‘hate Whitney’ bandwagon.”

“I know what she went through and the fact that it took this long for her to heal and share her truth to be shamed is vile. As women we’ve all stayed in situations that didn’t serve us but when you get out, that’s when you really start to become a woman.”

She then concluded: “Be kind and give grace.”