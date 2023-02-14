Everything we know about Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend Ellie MacDowall

Lewis Capaldi went public with his girlfriend Ellie MacDowall last week.

The Scottish singer was first linked to the 23-year-old actress last November, when they were spotted enjoying a night out together.

The couple attended a BRIT Awards after party on Saturday night, where they were reportedly “all over each other”.

In photos published by The UK Sun, Lewis was seen kissing his new girlfriend at the Universal Music after party in London.

A source told the publication: “It’s official, Lewis is in love and he couldn’t be happier. He has been dating Ellie for some time now and while they are usually very low key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after-party.”

The insider added: “It was very sweet to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him too. They sat on the sofa kissing and talking for a while before Lewis headed off to the dance floor.”

“He was throwing some serious shapes to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing at one point while Ellie just looked on smiling. They make a lovely couple.”

Ellie is reportedly trained in acting, dancing and singing, having graduated from the MGA Academy of Performing Arts back in 2020.

The 23-year-old, who is 5’5 ft, is said to be trained in Ballet, Commercial Dance, Contemporary Dance, Hip Hop Dance, Jazz Dancing, Latin American, Lyrical Dance, Modern Dance, Pas de Deux and Tap.

The Edinburgh native is also incredibly sporty – with her interests lying in athletics, badminton, cycling, climbing football, horse-riding, sailing, tennis, hockey and skiing, while also holding a powerboat licence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie MacDowall (@elliemacdowall)

Ellie is set to star in an upcoming four-part drama series about actor Cary Grant, titled Archie.

The model and actress will play the Hollywood star’s daughter Jennifer Grant in the ITV series.

The 23-year-old boasts 6,000 followers on Instagram and over 600 subscribers on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie MacDowall (@elliemacdowall)

Lewis has been single since his split from university student Catherine Halliday back in 2020.

Prior to his romance with Catherine, the Forget Me singer famously dated Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley.

The former couple dated while they were both music students, and remained “good friends” after their split.

Paige is now dating footballer Finn Tapp, whom she won the 2020 winter series of Love Island alongside.