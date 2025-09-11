Everyone is saying the same thing as THIS presenter ends Ant and Dec’s winning streak at the NTAs

On Wednesday night, Former Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker won the TV presenter prize at the NTAs – putting an end to the 23-year-long winning streak of Ant and Dec.

The presenter beat out Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond and Stacey Solomon, who were nominated alongside him in the category.

Reflecting on the fact that his win ended the long streak, Gary said: “Blimey, I’ve won the Ant and Dec trophy.”

“Right, what to say? Firstly, of course, thank you, thank you to everybody who voted for me.”

“It’s not lost on me why I might have won this award. Aside from presenting Match Of The Day – the most iconic football show on television – for 26 years.”

He added that he was “amazing” to win the award, saying: “I think it demonstrates that perhaps it’s OK sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”

Viewers at home reacted with delight for the presenter, who had won the award, with one writing: “In all fairness Gary lineker is one of the best presenters around.”

In all fairness Gary lineker is one of the best presenters around and how he has been treated has been awful. A very deserving winner. What a speech #NTAs pic.twitter.com/hZQUGTlHwW — Laura Garside (@LauraGarside) September 10, 2025

me liking every tweet about gary lineker winning the #ntas pic.twitter.com/SZPwiIPxLo — raven ⚢ (@amethystvanity) September 10, 2025

gary lineker winning the best presenter award last speaks so many words, barely any tv personality or household name speaks out in fear of losing their job, but not him, and i will forever be thankful he’s using his platform for the greater good — ash 🏎️⚽️ (@ashlieeafc) September 11, 2025

Gary Lineker well done for using your chance tonight and speaking up 👏🏻 congratulations on your award your work did not go unrecognised #NTAs — Caroline Day (@Caroline_Day) September 10, 2025

Congratulations @GaryLineker. Well deserved and nicely done on all fronts.#ntaawards — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) September 10, 2025

I think I’ve fallen in love with Gary Lineker just a little bit more #NTAs — Sharan Rai (@SharAnRai2308) September 10, 2025

In May, the presenter was forced to step down from the BBC, after he posted an Instagram Story on Zionism that he didn’t realise included a rat emoji, sparking an antisemitism row.

During an interview with The New World, the former Match of the Day presenter was asked if his departure from the BBC was “of his own volition, or a case of quit or be quitted?” to which he replied: “The latter.”

The 64-year-old’s departure came after he expressed his “unreserved” regret for posting an Instagram Story on Zionism that included a rat image that he later removed.

At the time, Gary insisted he did not see the rat emoji, and apologised for any “hurt and upset caused”.

Speaking about his subsequent exit, Gary told the outlet: “That’s what changed after that [post]. I made a mistake, and I immediately took it down and apologised, which I thought should have been enough.”

Gary said he believed he had complied with the BBC’s impartiality rules, as he had looked at the ongoing situation in Gaza “without a vested interest”.

“I’ve got no skin in the game. I’m not Muslim, I’m not Palestinian, I’m not Israeli, I’m not Jewish. I come from a place of complete impartiality. And then it becomes about truth,” he said.

“People talked about me being antisemitic. I’m not anti-any group of people. Any race, any colour. But I am anti the killing of children.”

When contacted for a comment, the BBC referred back to Tim Davie’s statement on Gary’s departure back in May, and said they had “nothing further to add”.