Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing as THIS presenter ends Ant and Dec’s winning streak at the NTAs

Gary Lineker | BBC
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

On Wednesday night, Former Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker won the TV presenter prize at the NTAs – putting an end to the 23-year-long winning streak of Ant and Dec.

The presenter beat out Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond and Stacey Solomon, who were nominated alongside him in the category.

Reflecting on the fact that his win ended the long streak, Gary said: “Blimey, I’ve won the Ant and Dec trophy.”

“Right, what to say? Firstly, of course, thank you, thank you to everybody who voted for me.”

“It’s not lost on me why I might have won this award. Aside from presenting Match Of The Day – the most iconic football show on television – for 26 years.”

He added that he was “amazing” to win the award, saying: “I think it demonstrates that perhaps it’s OK sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”

Viewers at home reacted with delight for the presenter, who had won the award, with one writing: “In all fairness Gary lineker is one of the best presenters around.”

See what viewers had to say below:

In May, the presenter was forced to step down from the BBC, after he posted an Instagram Story on Zionism that he didn’t realise included a rat emoji, sparking an antisemitism row.

During an interview with The New World, the former Match of the Day presenter was asked if his departure from the BBC was “of his own volition, or a case of quit or be quitted?” to which he replied: “The latter.”

The 64-year-old’s departure came after he expressed his “unreserved” regret for posting an Instagram Story on Zionism that included a rat image that he later removed.

Gary Lineker | Instagram

At the time, Gary insisted he did not see the rat emoji, and apologised for any “hurt and upset caused”.

Speaking about his subsequent exit, Gary told the outlet: “That’s what changed after that [post]. I made a mistake, and I immediately took it down and apologised, which I thought should have been enough.”

Gary said he believed he had complied with the BBC’s impartiality rules, as he had looked at the ongoing situation in Gaza “without a vested interest”.

Gary Lineker | Instagram

“I’ve got no skin in the game. I’m not Muslim, I’m not Palestinian, I’m not Israeli, I’m not Jewish. I come from a place of complete impartiality. And then it becomes about truth,” he said.

“People talked about me being antisemitic. I’m not anti-any group of people. Any race, any colour. But I am anti the killing of children.”

When contacted for a comment, the BBC referred back to Tim Davie’s statement on Gary’s departure back in May, and said they had “nothing further to add”.

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL