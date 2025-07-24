Everyone is saying the same thing as Harry Styles returns to social media for THIS reason

Harry Styles returned to social media earlier this week to share a cryptic video posted by Pleasing, the lifestyle and beauty brand he founded.

The clip titled: “For those playing at home,” included what seemed to be a Morse code message that spells out: “hello world.”

However, it was the second teaser clip that sent Harry Styles’ fans wild as they recognised the star’s hand as it picked up a telephone.

Fans are convinced the launch has something to do with adult toys, as an email sent out to subscribers teased: “You’ve been so good at communicating what you want,” along with an age restriction.

The brand hinted at what the new product could be in a series of clips featuring telephones, people gasping and vibrating objects, captioning it: “For those who play at home.”

Commenting on Pleasing’s Instagram, fans said: “Harry styles adult toys before HS4? Bros priorities.”

Another wrote: “Instead of being in the studio we get s3x toys from harry… okay?,” while a third wrote: “Harry showing up just to advertise the vibrator.”

Meanwhile taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans added: “No it’s just too funny for me to think that harry styles will release sex toys and lubricants on the brand he founded… like “oh what does pleasing sell?” “oh you see we have nail polish, perfumes, apparel, some face/lip products, vibrators and dildos oh and of course lube”

The announcement comes just months after a report claimed the singer was secretly recording a new album while honouring a certain late singer whom he is continuously inspired by.

It has been suspected that the pop star is following in the musical footsteps of David Bowie, as he was spotted in Berlin, where the Starman singer famously recorded three albums.

Additionally, Harry had been spotted spending time there with producer Kid Harpoon, whom he worked with on his last record. Berlin is also home to Sony Music’s new European HQ.

Speaking with The Sun, an insider revealed: “Harry wanted to take some time out following Harry’s House and his massive world tour.”

“Now, he is busy finishing up his next record and, like Bowie, Berlin seems to be the city which is inspiring him. Harry loves having a bit of mystery around what he does,” they continued.

“It’s exactly what Bowie used to be like, and he is one of the greatest artists in the world. There is a huge amount of interest in what Harry is going to do next, and his team are really excited about releasing it to the world.”