Everyone is saying the same thing about Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s wedding video

Stacey Solomon has shared the video from her wedding to Joe Swash.

The couple married in the garden of their home in Pickle Cottage last month.

Fans have taken to the comments section of the video, which was posted on Instagram, to admit that it made them tear up.

Stacey shared the video of their special day via Instagram on Saturday, writing: “🕊 Forever After 🕊 My whole heart… These are the memories we’ve laughed about and thought about every day for the last month!”

“I promise this is the last one now 😂 We just got our mini video highlights back and I just couldn’t not share it with you 🥹”

“It’s Rose waving at Joe as she comes down the isle, Zachary’s smile, Rose’s dancing, the cake, being up on the chairs (imagined that moment for so long I don’t know why 😂), the boys happiness just EVERYTHING. All of those moments I didn’t see and all of those moments I remember like it was yesterday.”

“I hope this makes you smile as much as it did us this morning. Happy Saturday everyone. Lots of love from all of us… 🖤 🎥. The incredible Women singing this song [Can’t Help Falling In Love] is [Amber Leigh Irish] and she sang us down the isle 🥹 I’ve loved her forever and use her songs on my Instagram all of time so it was so magical to have her with us in the garden 🖤,” Stacey finished.

One fan commented: “This made me cry 😍😍😍,” while another said: “I’m not crying you are 😭😭😭😭🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️.”

A third wrote: “I’m balling here 😭😭😭😭😭 ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

A fourth fan commented: “How beautiful, well that had me tear up💙🥂❤️,” while a fifth wrote: “how beautiful 🥺🥰😭 sat sobbing watching this.”

Joe and Stacey first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The couple’s Pickle Cottage wedding is not legally binding, so they will have to officially tie the knot at a later date.

The couple welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

The newly weds are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Harry, Zachary, Leighton and Rex all acted as Joe’s best men on their wedding day, while Rose acted as Stacey’s flower girl.