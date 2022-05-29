Everyone is saying the same thing about Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s latest snap.

The couple, who met on Love Island back in 2019, are currently enjoying a lavish holiday in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Molly-Mae shared a loved-up photo of her and her boxer beau kissing on a boat.

The 23-year-old captioned the black-and-white snap: “Forever thing.”

Tommy commented on the post: “And ever🤍”

One fan commented: “Just get married already 😂😍👏”, while a second penned: “get married.”

A third fan wrote: “Where’s the ring on her finger?” and a fourth commented: “Hurry up and GET MARRIED 😩😩”

It comes after Tommy recently addressed the constant speculation he’s going to propose to Molly-Mae.

He told The Sun earlier this month: “Everyone is assuming we’re getting engaged but nobody will ever know when I’m going to as I’m a spur of the moment type of guy, I don’t plan things, if I’m going to do it I will just do it.”

Molly-Mae also recently admitted she is “sick and tired” of the engagement speculation.