Everyone is saying the same thing about Max George and Maisie Smith as they enjoy romantic trip

Max George and Maisie Smith have jetted off on a romantic trip to Lapland.

The singer started dating EastEnders actress in August, and have already planned to move in together.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 21-year-old shared a carousel of snaps of their romantic winter break.

Max and Maisie’s fans rushed to the post to comment on how cute the couple are together.

One Instagram user wrote: “You two are so cute 😍❤️,” as another said: “These two 😍.”

A third said: “You are so cute together 💕,” and a fourth wrote: “Awww you two!!!😍😍xxxx.”

A fifth commented: “Little cuties you 🥰,” and another wrote: “Can you two get any cuter 😍 I hope you’re having such a fun time😊.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

Since they went public with their romance, Max and Maisie have faced a lot of criticism over their sizeable age gap.

Clearly tired of the negative comments surrounding their relationship, the singer tweeted earlier this month: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’…”

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the f**k are they implying? I’d love an explanation please.”

Prior to this, Maisie defended their relationship during an interview with Hello! magazine, as she addressed their age difference.

Maisie said: “People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have. We’re so like-minded.”

“I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.”

Max added: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”